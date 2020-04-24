|
ALBANY - Cathy Sue Young, 63, of Albany, Ohio, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home with her family.
Cathy's life journey began on Sept. 29, 1956, in Coolville, Ohio to the late Elda Rae and Hattie Bell Reed Calaway. Cathy was a graduate from Hocking College and worked eight years at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital as a dietary technician. After, she became joint owner with her daughter of the Athens-based fabric store, The Tatted Corner. When she retired from that, she put her heart into many crafts, most notably lace-making in the form of tatting and bobbin lace. She enjoyed going to the Wells Public Library on Tuesdays for needlework with her friends and walking occasionally at the Athens Community Center.
Besides her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Dutch" Calaway, and Everett "Buck" Calaway, as well as her mother-in-law, Anita Grace Hatch Young.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kevin Young; a son, Patrick (Anne) Young; a daughter, Alicia (Jason) Smith; sister, Lu Ann (Bernard) Smith; brother, John (Pat) Calaway; many nieces, nephews, and friends, whose lives she has touched. Her loving furbabies Minks and Ginger, as well as grand-furbabies also miss her.
Cathy's wishes were to be cremated and to have a celebration of life ceremony held at a later date.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 25, 2020