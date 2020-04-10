Home

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Glouster, OH
More Obituaries for Cecilia West
Cecilia West

Cecilia West Obituary
MCCONNELSSVILLE - Cecilia Paden West, 81, of McConnelsville passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Highland Oaks Nursing Home, McConnelsville. Born July 3, 1938 in Colcord, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Sharon Oscar and Beatrice Thompson Paden. She formerly worked at the Glouster Key Market and at Doctor's Hospital in Nelsonville. She was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ and attended the Mount Olivet Church in Stockport. Cecilia loved to cook family dinners and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Dianna Lynn (Keith) Roe of Stockport; three grandchildren, Tanner, Toby, and Travis Roe; a brother-in-law, Larry West of Stockport; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard West; a sister, Janet Marie Jarrell; a brother, Harvey Paden; and two half brothers, Oscar Paden Jr. and Smokey Paden.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday April 13, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 11, 2020
Remember
