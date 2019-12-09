|
NELSONVILLE - D. Charlene Bookman, 81, of Lancaster, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 1, 1938, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Dorothy L. Chilcote Jarvis. She was the widow of the late Rodney L. Bookman, who passed away in Jan. 6, 2014. They were married 55 years.
She formerly owned and operated the A Cut Above salon in Nelsonville as well as working briefly at the William Brooks Shoe Company. She was a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
Charlene is survived by her children, Sharlena (Don) Jones of Cincinnati and Rodney Bookman of Nelsonville; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Parker of Lancaster; brother, Francis Jarvis of The Plains; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, June Barnes; sister, Barbara Joan Gloyd; and nephew, Bruce Parker.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut and Harper Streets, Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel. Friends may visit at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 10, 2019