DELAWARE - Charlene Lou Pierce, 87, of Delaware and formerly Prospect, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Ohio Living, Sarah Moore Home in Delaware.
Charlene was born on July 13, 1932 in Athens to the late Logil Ray and Mae Leone (Pedicord) Stump and grew up in Glouster. Here she graduated from Glouster High School in 1950.
A young Veteran, John Harley Pierce, Jr., caught Charlene's eye and the two were wed on July 16, 1950. Charlene and John moved to Marion when John found work as a Union Sprinkler Fitter. John passed away Nov. 15, 2008.
In younger years, Charlene was a top saleswoman for Princess House Crystal and helped her family on their small farm near Prospect. Charlene also enjoyed belonging to several bowling leagues and was a proud member of the Marion Bowling Hall of Fame.
Being a woman of faith, Charlene was a life-long Methodist and previously attended Oakland United Methodist Church.
Charlene will be missed by her daughters, Diana Powell of Arkansas and Kim (Mike) Miller of Marion; grandchildren, Bryan Russell, Rylee (Danielle) Miller, Lauren Miller, Drew (Lauren Harrell) Miller, Irvin Powell, Diana Powell and Xylona Powell; and great-grandchildren Braelyn, Kinslee and Della Miller.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Betty (Harold) Williams.
A public graveside service will be held in The Historic Marion Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Charlene's honor to Ohio Living, Sarah Moore.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Charlene's family.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 20, 2019