LAFAYETTE, Colorado - Charles (Charlie) Albert Leist was born to Robert Grant and Dicie Lorraine Leist in Walnut Creek, Ohio on Sunday, March 13, 1935. He passed away peacefully at his home in Lafayette, Colorado at the age of 83 on March 3, 2019, surrounded by family.

Charlie and his sisters, Alice Ann, Rosemary, and Nancy Lee, grew up on a farm in Amanda, Ohio, where they worked hard, had fun, and participated actively in 4-H under the direction of their mother, Dicie, who was the leader of the club.

Charlie met Marilyn Alice Thomas in a ballroom dance class at Ohio State University in the summer of 1961. They were married on June 30, 1963. Rosemary Alice was born on Feb. 10, 1966 and Lorraine Elizabeth was born on April 17, 1970. Grandson, Jan Charles Leist Rybczynski, was born to Lorraine and Martin Rybczynski on Jan. 29, 2001.

Charlie graduated from the Ohio University in 1962 as an Electrical Engineer. He was selected to be a member of the ETA KAPPA NU Engineering Honorary Society.

Upon graduation, Charlie started his 45-year, engineering career at IBM in Owego, New York. During his 26-year tenure at IBM, he worked on the Gemini program, the Apollo missions, the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other IBM projects. From 1986 through 1988, Charlie spent two years in Colorado Springs at the Consolidated Space Operations Center (CSOC), activating one of the facilities by providing operations support to the Air Force Officers utilizing the Data System's Modernization System which was an IBM update to the Air Force Satellite Control Network. Charlie retired from IBM in 1988 and moved on to and retired from the Computer Sciences Corporation and the Lockheed Martin Corporation.

A celebration of Charlie's life was held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Boulder, Colorado, on March 24, 2019.

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is handling the interment, to be held on July 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the School Lot Cemetery, Carpenter, Ohio. The Reverends Rosemary and Lorraine Leist will officiate. A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Lake Snowden under the shelter on the hill. All who wish to attend are welcome.

