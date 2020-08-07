1/1
Charles Cadle
ALBANY - Charles Edward Cadle, 81, Albany, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Au. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1939, to the late Chilton E. and Lucy Ferrell Cadle, in Orgas, West Virginia. He was a retired Stationary Engineer from Ohio University, a former mine supervisor at AEP Meigs Mine #2, and a member of Albany United Methodist Church.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Faye Lloyd Cadle; a daughter, Deborah (John) Amodeo of Bolton, Massachusetts; and son, Phillip (Dan) Cadle of Columbus; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Joann (James) Coleman of Warren, Ohio, Gary Cadle of Rockford, Illinois, Jimmy (Liz) Cadle of Elburn, Illinois, Lee (Cherry) Cadle of Pomeroy, Ohio, Karen (Ronnie) Clay of Plainfield, Illinois, Terry (Debbie) Cadle of Springfield, Illinois, and Rick (Brenda) Cadle of Bidwell, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Darla D. Cadle.
Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Albany United Methodist Church, with Pastor Steve Sparling officiating. Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens.
Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC.
Flowers will be accepted or you may make a memorial donations
to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 74, Albany, Ohio 45710. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
