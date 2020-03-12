|
ATHENS- Charles (Chuck) Dailey, Sr., 86, of Athens, went to his heavenly home and to his heavenly family on March, 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He was born March 21, 1933 to Earl and Mabel Hawk Dailey in Athens, Ohio where he lived most of his life. He was a 1951 graduate of Athens High School. He was drafted by the Army in 1953 during the Korean War where he was a US Army photographer. During his time before being drafted, he met Shirley Eleanor Streets in 1951. They later married on June 18, 1953.
Chuck and Shirley were blessed with three sons, Chuck Jr., born at Fort Bragg, N.C in 1954, Larry born in 1955, and Scott born in 1957 in Athens, Ohio.
Chuck, Sr. was an avid baseball enthusiast and played baseball and softball for many teams including the well known and talented Tree Toppers softball team. He loved coaching and was a Little League coach for many years as his sons grew old enough to play the sport, one team being the Little League team the "Medics", who enjoyed great success. As they graduated to Pony League, he helped coach there. He had the joy of seeing his son, Scott inducted into the Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. His son Chuck, Jr. winning national motorcycle championships two times. Larry and Scott both played baseball at Ohio University.
Larry and wife Dina gave the family special gifts, granddaughters Becca, and Liz, who filled their lives with joy.
Chuck and Shirley spent many years volunteering at several Southeastern Ohio area nursing homes presenting the Gospel through their singing music ministry in song.
After his Army service, Chuck also worked for Royal McBee in the Art and Scheduling Departments. He was employed and retired from Ohio University where he was instrumental in starting the Graphics Reproduction department. Chuck was also a photographer for Ohio University, Ohio Athletics, the Southern Ohio Copperheads, Athens Messenger and public photography throughout his life. He loved every job he ever held and said that because he loved his work so much, he felt like it was so enjoyable that it didn't seem like "work". He was honored as an Employee of the Year at Ohio University.
He was a member of the Athens Church of the Nazarene where he an Shirley were married, and a long time member of Athens Church of Christ.
The family spent many summer vacations at Myrtle Beach, S.C. with his family and friends, of which were very special times to Chuck.
He was an employee of WATH Radio in Athens for over 25 years, and produced and hosted the Sunday Morning Memories show for over 20 years, afterwards, his son Chuck Jr. assumed hosting and production of the program. Chuck, Sr. also hosted the long running daily Sentimental Journey program. Health issues caused him to semi-retire, when son Scott assumed hosting the program, which continues.
As a long time volunteer at WATH, he organized and recruited many speakers for the Daily Devotions and Sunday Morning Memories programs and sharing Gospel messages on WATH--which he considered his beloved music ministry. He absolutely loved his radio work.
Later in life, he was a PaPa to his two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and great grandson. They were the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mabel Dailey; his sister, Rose Marie Chambers; brother-in-law, Don Chambers; in-laws, Eva and Gilbert Ator; father-in-law, William Streets; sister-in-law, Patricia Streets; many special uncles, aunts, and cousins.
His is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, whom he married 67 years ago; sons, Chuck Jr., Larry, and Scott; daughters-in-law, Redina and Teresa Dailey; two special granddaughters, Becca (Zach) Coffin, Liz (Greg) Poston, two great-granddaughters, Annalee and Iyla Coffin; great-grandson, Reed Poston; a nephew, Randy Streets who lived several years in the Dailey home; several step-children and step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and brother, Bob (Joyce) Dailey.
Mary and Ric Abel, Carrie and Ralph James, Jim and Connie Ator, John and Debbie Ator, Larry Ator, and Darwin Streets, all brothers and sisters-in-law, also survive.
He will rest in peace in Clark's Chapel Cemetery alongside his parents, Earl and Mabel Dailey, and sister and brother in law, Rose and Don Chambers.
Calling hours at Jagers Funeral Home will be Monday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to generously donate to the Athens County Dog Shelter and the Athens Church of Christ. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online registerbook at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 7, 2020