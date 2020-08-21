Charles Hitchings

MIAMI, FL - Charles Melvin Hitchings, 54, of Miami, Florida formerly of Nelsonville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was born June 5, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the son of Mary T. Blackburn Sparks of Nelsonville and the late Harry Dean Hitchings.
Along with his mother, he is survived by brothers, John (Sandi) Hurd of Nelsonville and Gary (Lori) Hitchings of Granville; sisters, Jackie (Greg) Jones of Logan, Rachael (Jim) Sutton of Northfield and Laura Hitchings of Granville; step-mother, Connie Hitchings of Granville; many nieces and nephews.
Along with his Father, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Suzette Hall and step-father, Ralph Sparks.
There will be no services observed. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
