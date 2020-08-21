1/
Charles Hitchings
1966 - 2020
MIAMI, FL - Charles Melvin Hitchings, 54, of Miami, Florida formerly of Nelsonville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was born June 5, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the son of Mary T. Blackburn Sparks of Nelsonville and the late Harry Dean Hitchings.
Along with his mother, he is survived by brothers, John (Sandi) Hurd of Nelsonville and Gary (Lori) Hitchings of Granville; sisters, Jackie (Greg) Jones of Logan, Rachael (Jim) Sutton of Northfield and Laura Hitchings of Granville; step-mother, Connie Hitchings of Granville; many nieces and nephews. 
Along with his Father, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Suzette Hall and step-father, Ralph Sparks. 
There will be no services observed. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 21, 2020
Charlie was a caring and humor fill individual. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Serena Case
Friend
August 21, 2020
I am so very Sorry for your loss . My Heart Breaks for you!
Angela Ackison
Friend
August 20, 2020
Charlie was someone who always made me smile . He was an individual, a Whitty, intelligent, and outgoing person who will be dearly missed by all of his friends and classmates.
Tina Campbell
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jeanie Fraedrich
Friend
August 20, 2020
RIP my fellow classmates and friend
Bobby
Friend
August 20, 2020
Prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss♥
Sherrie Dearing
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Aunt Mary and family, so sorry for your loss. Prays for the days ahead.
Sue Sparks
Family
August 19, 2020
Love you Charlie!
Jacky Jones
Sister
