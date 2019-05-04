McCONNELSVILLE - Charles Kittle Jr., 96, of McConnelsville, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Riverside Landing Nursing Home in McConnelsville.

Born Nov. 15, 1922 in Morgan County, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Gladys Bookman Kittle. He served during World War II in the Army Air Corps where he was a B24 Liberator Pilot. Charles had a colorful career working in different areas, such as crop dusting, The Department of Forestry and real estate. He had a passion for flying and enjoyed golfing and woodworking.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Kathy (Larry) Silvus, Katrina Kittle, Karisa Kittle, Brian (Andrea) Kittle, and Amy Kittle; 10 great-grandchildren, Niki, Megan, Scott, Brandon, Brianna, Britney, Cody, Kara, Laurel and Reid; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ellen Knight Kittle; two sons, Charles Curtiss and Steven Leroy Kittle; and a great-grandson, Christopher Border.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia, PO Box 1090, Dellslow, WV 26531.

A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 5, 2019