Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Charles Kornmeyer
ATHENS - Charles M. Kornmeyer, 80, of Athens, died late Friday morning, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.
Born Jan. 13, 1939 in Chillicothe, he was the son of the late Karl M. and Ruby Chaffin Kornmeyer.
He retired after 26 years of service from the Heating Plant at Ohio University. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed his pet dogs, Levi, Daisy and PeeWee, and at one time had a vinyl record collection with over 6,000 LPs.
Charles is survived by his step-children, Sandra (Jack) Fulton of Athens and Jerry (Patty) McKibben of Amesville; step-grandchildren, Jack (Sharon) Fulton of Albany, Arthur (Tracie Black) Fulton of Albany, Bill (Dinna) Fulton of Glouster, Jeff (Bonnie) McKibben of Amesville, Teresa (Eric) Augenstein of Coolville and Chad McKibben of Coolville; and many step-great-grandchildren, including a special step-great-grandchild, Jerry L. "Docky" Fulton, who was raised in the home and was Charles' caregiver.
Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his companion and special friend of 40 years, Grace McKibben.
Graveside service will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens, with Rev. James Lambert officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Combined Color Guard.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 11, 2019
