GLOUSTER - Charles Love Jr., 60, of Glouster, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Sept. 30, 1959 in Glouster. He was employed at Worthington Industries, formerly known as the Seifert Construction Company, in Bremen. He was a member of the Glouster Baptist Church, where he was a youth Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing, pontooning, hunting, golfing, and spending time with his grandkids.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Ann Moody Love of Glouster; one son, Chuck (Lauren) Love III of Glouster; one daughter, Cara (Josh) Stevens of Junction City; two grandchildren, Jace and Raya; his mother Betty Lou Miller Love of Glouster; one sister, Sheila (Scott) Bycofski of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Love Sr.; a brother Rusty Love; and an infant brother.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Pastor Phil Westenbarger officiating. Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in the Glouster Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Glouster Baptist Church, 76 Spring St., Glouster, OH 45732 or The Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 16, 2020