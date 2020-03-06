Home

Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
1955 - 2020
Charles Martin Obituary
CHAUNCEY - Charles W. Martin, 64 of Chauncey passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens. He was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Morgan county. He was the son of the late Jess and Nema Ruth Kirkbride Martin. He loved playing music.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Martin of Chauncey; three daughters, Shonda (Curt) Duncan, Carla Pierce and Amanda (Jerrod) Gilbert; two sons, Bryan Lincoln and James (Tamara) Lincoln; six grandchildren, Danielle, Christopher, Whitney, Madison, Madeline, and Zane; one brother, Lee Martin; one sister, Donna (Al) Seelover; two brothers-in-law, Joe Rush and Eldon Hogsett; a special nephew Rick (Crystal) Hogsett; and several other nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Charlotte Hogsett, Carolyn Rush, Brenda Wise and Bonnie Conway; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Conway and Danny Wise.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11am until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 7, 2020
