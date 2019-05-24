GUYSVILLE - Charles R. "Bob" Smith, 77, of Guysville, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.

Born April 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Lena Wilmeth Smith.

Bob loved his family very much and was a wonderful husband, father and "poppy." He loved to fish, especially with his grandchildren. He served four years in the United States Air Force, stationed in Ipswich, England. Bob never met a stranger and was very well liked by all. Our lives will forever have a void, he will be missed so much.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patti Midkiff Smith; daughters, Trudi (Don) Stroup, Amy Van Voorhis, Kari (Dave) Jones, Debra Toney; grandchildren, Rachel Bell, Betsy Stokes, Sara Van Voorhis, Josh Toney, Jenna LaMere, Cody Toney, Ryan Toney; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Lockwood, Loretta Huber, Alice Smith, Joe Smith.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin, and granddaughter, Emily Van Voorhis.

Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where cremation will take place.

