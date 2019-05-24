Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
Charles Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles R. Smith Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Charles R. "Bob" Smith, 77, of Guysville, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.
Born April 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Lena Wilmeth Smith.
Bob loved his family very much and was a wonderful husband, father and "poppy." He loved to fish, especially with his grandchildren. He served four years in the United States Air Force, stationed in Ipswich, England. Bob never met a stranger and was very well liked by all. Our lives will forever have a void, he will be missed so much.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patti Midkiff Smith; daughters, Trudi (Don) Stroup, Amy Van Voorhis, Kari (Dave) Jones, Debra Toney; grandchildren, Rachel Bell, Betsy Stokes, Sara Van Voorhis, Josh Toney, Jenna LaMere, Cody Toney, Ryan Toney; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Lockwood, Loretta Huber, Alice Smith, Joe Smith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin, and granddaughter, Emily Van Voorhis.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where cremation will take place.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now