Charles Sheets
NELSONVILLE - Charles W. Sheets, 58, of Nelsonville, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at OSU The James Cancer Center, Columbus.
Born Oct. 17, 1961 he was the son of the late John and Virgene Sheets.
Mr. Sheets retired form Ohio University after more than 30 years of services as a Building Services Manager. He was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church and was a graduate of the Nelsonville York High School.
He is survived by his spouse of almost 39 years, Christine Koska Sheets; two daughters, Heather Sheets of Mount Vernon and Lacie Sheets of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Connor and Zeva Sheets; four brothers Roy, Bob, Mike and Steve Sheets.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers John, Gary and Tim Sheets.
A cremation will take place with a public visitation from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at The Plains United Methodist Church. A celebration of his life for immediate family will follow the visitation with Reverends Dave Roach and Dan Fuchs officiating. Others may view the services online on The Plains United Methodist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Plains Methodist Vocal and Bell Choirs (http://tpumc.churchcenter.com/) or The American Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may leave the family a message of sympathy or donate toward the family selected charities at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
