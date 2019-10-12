Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Charles "Chuck" Thompson


1944 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Thompson Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Charles B. "Chuck" Thompson, 75, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, Oct, 11, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.
He was born April 9, 1944 in Long Island, New York, son of the late Charles Leonard and Loretta Walraven Thompson. He was married to Sherry C. Smathers Thompson, for 58 years, who survives.
He was a retired coal miner, and a member of the United Mine Workers Of America (UMWA). He also was a salesman for Green Valley Mobile Homes in Logan. Chuck was greatly loved by his family and will be sadly missed.
Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Tony Thompson of Lexington, Kentucky, and Chuck (Kristin) Thompson of Grove City; daughters, Teresa Harris of Buchtel, Robin (Cliff) Warren of Nelsonville and Lori (John) Young of Nelsonville; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Makyna Warren; a brother, Sam (Patty) Thompson of Shade; sisters, Linda (Howard) Hickman of Maine, Pam (Dave) Matthewson of Athens and Tammy (Mike) Davis of Marysville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Thompson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Cremation will follow services. Friends may visit Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 13, 2019
