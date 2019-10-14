Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Charles V. Donaldson

Charles V. Donaldson Obituary
LOGAN - Charles V. Donaldson, 82, of Logan, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
Charles was born June 3, 1937 in Logan to Floyd Donaldson and Agnes (Ucker) Donaldson. He was a graduate of the Logan High School; retired from Logan Clay Products; and was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
Surviving are his children, Jeff Donaldson of Rockbridge, Deanna (Bob) Huston of Logan, and Scott (Shyla) Donaldson of Lancaster; grandchildren, Tiffany Huston, Brittany Huston, Corinna (Tim) Lehman, Ian (Jennifer) Donaldson, Jordan Donaldson, Sophia Donaldson and Kruz Donaldson; and great-grandchildren, Jane McDonald, Timothy Lehman, Charlie Lehman and Delaney Donaldson.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Greta M. Donaldson, who passed away February 2018; brothers, Floyd and James Donaldson; and an infant sister, Rita Joann Donaldson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. John Catholic Church, Logan, with Father Steven Krile officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan. A Christian Wake Service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 15, 2019
