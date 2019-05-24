RACINE - Charles "Huck" Wagner, 70, of Racine, passed away at 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2019, in the Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born July 28, 1948, in Mason, West Virginia, a son of the late Gloria A. "Jackie" Worthington and Edward Julian Wagner. He was a retired Riverboat Pilot and Equipment Operator for the A.E.P. Mountaineer Power Plant. He was a member of the Morning Star United Methodist Church, Racine, the Racine Gun Club, Racine American Legion Post #602, the Pomeroy Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 2171, and he was well known for pulling "The Huckster" which he did for 43 years at local tractor pulls.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Epling Wagner, whom he married on March 5, 2005 in Racine; a son, Charles Eric (Kelly) Wagner, of Columbus; a daughter, Amy (Frank) Blake, of Lancaster; step-daughter, Tasha (Rick) Werry, of Coolville; step-son, Andrew (Dawn) Rickard, of Van Wert, Ohio; grandchildren, Nolan and Hattie Blake; step-grandchildren, Miranda and Zachary Rickard; brothers, Stephen (Maria Teresa) Wagner, of Jonesborough, Georgia, and Ronnie (Nancy) Wagner, of Racine; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Jr., Maria, Mariano, Beatriz, and Gloria also survive.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Jim Marshall will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.cremeensking.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 26, 2019