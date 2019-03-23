Charles Curtis "Chuck" Walter, 80, passed away March 22, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

He was born July 7, 1938 in New Plymouth, Ohio, to Herbert and Mildred Walter. He was a kind and compassionate husband to his wife, Mary Louise Walter, for 61 years, with love and humor. They were married in the Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville in 1958 by John Lloyd Evans, Minister.

Chuck also had graduated from Union Furnace High School, Class of 1956; retired from Logan Clay after 30 years; was an avid basketball and baseball fan; and enjoyed country music.

Chuck was a loving father to his three sons, whom he loved so and whom loved and cared so deep and was always there for him, Clint Walter, John (Rita) Walter and Chuck Jr. (Billie) Walter. His grandchildren, Josh Walter, Amber (Erik) Spencer, Ashley (Josh) Hodgson, McKenzie (Kyle) Barnhouse, Ryan Walter, Felicia Walter, Mike (Kayla) Barrows, and Amanda Barrows. And sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Rife; sister and friend, Charlotte Dawley; and sisters-in-law, Jean Walter and Dorothy Walter.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred Walter; brothers, Clayton (Charlotte) Walter, Bob Walter, and Larry Walter; and sister, Jean hawk.

So many people that we appreciate: OhioHealth, Home Health, O'Bleness Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and all staff who cared for him.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at noon at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Mark Dupler officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019