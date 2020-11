Or Copy this URL to Share

NELSONVILLE - Charles V. Ward, 80, of Nelsonville, OH passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, OH. There are no services. Arrangements are at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH.







