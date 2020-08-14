1/1
Charles Wible
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALBANY - Charles "Matt" Wible, 53, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio, after a brief illiness.
Born Jan. 20, 1967, in Charleston, WV. he was the son of Patrick L. and Merrily Graham Wible of Albany. He was employed at Ohio University with Personnel Plus Employment Services and ATCO. He was a 1988 graduate of Alexander High School and a Honorary Albany Volunteer Fireman. Matt was a Nascar enthusiast, loved the go to movies and eating out with friends. He also followed WV Mountaineer Football and traveling to new places.
He enjoyed his extended family and friends in West Virginia, and attended Brawley Methodist Church in Clendenin, WV.
Matt is survived in addition to his parents by a brother Graham Patrick (Tina) Wible of Lebanon, KY.; a nephew, Corey Wible of Lexington, KY; and a niece, Taylor Wible of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Betty Graham, and Charles and Mildred Wible of Clendenin, WV.
A Memorial Service will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food bank or charity of choice. Local arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved