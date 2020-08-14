ALBANY - Charles "Matt" Wible, 53, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio, after a brief illiness.
Born Jan. 20, 1967, in Charleston, WV. he was the son of Patrick L. and Merrily Graham Wible of Albany. He was employed at Ohio University with Personnel Plus Employment Services and ATCO. He was a 1988 graduate of Alexander High School and a Honorary Albany Volunteer Fireman. Matt was a Nascar enthusiast, loved the go to movies and eating out with friends. He also followed WV Mountaineer Football and traveling to new places.
He enjoyed his extended family and friends in West Virginia, and attended Brawley Methodist Church in Clendenin, WV.
Matt is survived in addition to his parents by a brother Graham Patrick (Tina) Wible of Lebanon, KY.; a nephew, Corey Wible of Lexington, KY; and a niece, Taylor Wible of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Betty Graham, and Charles and Mildred Wible of Clendenin, WV.
A Memorial Service will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food bank or charity of choice
Local arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
