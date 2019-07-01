WILKESVILLE - Charles William Gaiser, 99, of Wilkesville, formerly of Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Chuck was born April 7, 1920 in Toledo to Victor and Agnes (Stamm) Gaiser.

He was drafted and inducted into the Army on Nov. 27, 1941. Ten days later, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and he was subsequently deployed with the 132nd Red Arrow Infantry Brigade to New Guinea, in the first U.S. division to be shipped overseas. He served for the duration of the war, receiving numerous military honors, including the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and sharpshooter status. He was a devoted family man, an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a talented tool and die maker and a skilled woodworker.

He is survived by his children, Karen (Denton) Bucher, Constance (Ron) Phillips and Mark (Darla) Gaiser; his grandchildren, Shad (Carol) Bucher, Troy (Becky) Bucher, Melissa Dinsmore, Daniel Drummond, Amy (Ken) Fisher, Matthew (Hillery) Gaiser, Sarah Beth (John) Kreitzer and David (Suzanne) Gaiser; his great-grandchildren, Kendall Bucher, Alex Charnes, Madison Charnes, Jessica Johnson, Pavel (Rachel) Fisher, Cody Fisher, Mikayla Fisher, Alexia Fisher, Amelia Gaiser, Micah Gaiser, Alla (Hadley) Hoisington, Judah Kreitzer, Isabella Kreitzer, Gwyneth Gaiser and Adelynn Gaiser; and two great-great grandchildren, Alena Hoisington and Cassidy Hoisington; and his beloved Joey, sister, and Marjorie (George) Dick.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Bernice (Brauneck) Gaiser; his parents; a sister, Virginia Armbruster; and a brother, Robert Gaiser.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions can be given to The Cherry Street Mission. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 2, 2019