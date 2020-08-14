Charles Wood

ATHENS - Charles Eugene Wood, Athens, was born in Huntington, WV on Nov. 1, 1929. He died Aug. 13,2020.

Son of Charles Edgar and Elva Demond Sagers Wood. Brother to Charlotte Irene Wood Kendrick and Virginia Eloise Wood Whitley. He was preceded in death by parents and sisters.

On June 29, 1957, in Spencer, WV, he married Nancy Garrett - a beautiful girl with a great smile - and a lot of patience for Gene.

With Nancy, other immediate family members are son, Charles Garrett and wife Ellen of Frisco, Texas with their son, Spencer Garrett and daughter, Hannah Claire; son, James Gregory and Juditha Richard with Isabella and Bronson of Pickerington, Ohio; son, Stephan Andrew and wife Brenda of Melbourne Beach, Florida with their son, Morgan Tyler and stepdaughter, Ashley Koubek, her husband, Joe and their six children. Too, by special family extension a daughter, Francoise Cauchie of Athens, Ohio.

Total commitment to helping Nancy rear three boys left little time for joining organizations. No such listing is in this obituary. The boys were involved in school activities and each kid's activities were always attended. Family travel each year was considered important to help them realize they have a wonderful country. Each son graduated from Ohio University.

While stationed in Japan with the Army, Charlie tested an old Japanese proverb that 'anyone who does not climb Mt Fuji while in Japan is a fool, and anyone who climbs it twice is a bigger fool'. After an 18 hour climb Charlie passed under the Tori at the 12,385 foot peak on July 25, 1953 - climbing the mountain only once, from station one.

Gene graduated from Huntington East High School, Huntington, WV and in 1956 he received a BBA degree from Marshall College in Huntington. Charlie worked as an Internal Revenue Agent for 34 years and was formally recognized by the United States District Court of Southern Ohio to testify and did so as an expert in Federal Taxation. At retirement he received The Treasury Department Gallatin Award.

The body has been donated to the Ohio University Medical School for student medical research. There will be no calling hours.

Subsequent to the research the ashes will be placed in Rocky Branch Cemetery in Roane County, WV.







