GUYSVILLE - Charlotte Ann Williams, 83, of Guysville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
She was born July 7, 1936 in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Leonard Robert and Lois Mae (Payne) Chisholm.
Charlotte is survived by five daughters, Barbara (Randy) Fluharty, Patricia Ashcraft, Sandra (Steven) Kurtzer, Darlene (Richard) Copeland and Lisa (Craig) Sweeney; seven grandchildren, Brad Ashcraft, Bryce Ashcraft, Morgan Kurtzer, Joshua Copeland, Erica Williams, Shawn Sweeney and Jennifer Gonzalez; and five great-grandchildren, Briley Ashcraft, Brayden Clark, Mason Clark, Logan Williams and Liam Gonzalez.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher M. Williams; a daughter, Terry Williams; and a granddaughter, Angie Copeland.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Burson Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 15, 2019