Charlotte Estep

Charlotte Ann Estep, born Jan. 20, 1945, died July 13, 2020. Born in Athens, OH.
She was a nursing assistant for many years in Columbus, OH.
Proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gene Estep; her sister, Ilene Rhodes; grandsons, Joshua and Ronnie; and daughter-in-law, Deliah.
Surviving are sons, George, William (Lisa), Christopher (Diane), Paul and James; daughters, Lisa (Larry), Mitzi (Brent), Teresa (Daniel) Hook; 20 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids. No services cremation as requested.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.