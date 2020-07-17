Charlotte Estep

Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Ann Estep, born Jan. 20, 1945, died July 13, 2020. Born in Athens, OH.

She was a nursing assistant for many years in Columbus, OH.

Proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gene Estep; her sister, Ilene Rhodes; grandsons, Joshua and Ronnie; and daughter-in-law, Deliah.

Surviving are sons, George, William (Lisa), Christopher (Diane), Paul and James; daughters, Lisa (Larry), Mitzi (Brent), Teresa (Daniel) Hook; 20 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids. No services cremation as requested.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store