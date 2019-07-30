|
|
NELSONVILLE - Charlotte Anne Johnson, 93, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born July 29, 1925 in Lima, the daughter of the late DeWayne B. and Dana E. Frost Budd. She was married to the Rev. Paul A. Johnson for 60 years, and he passed away in 2010.
She was a graduate of Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a retired Registered Nurse, and worked for the Athens Mental Health Center and Mt. St. Mary's Hospital.
She was a member of Chauncey Christian Church, Hocking Valley Parish; Scenic Hills Senior Center, Carbon Hill C.W.F; Hocking Co. Council on Aging, Regional Council on Aging, Regional Advisory Council for the Area Agency on Aging, Served as President and Secretary of the Hocking Co. Council on Aging, and was inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2004. In 2008, she Received the SHSC Senior Award of Appreciation, received the Service Award from Hocking County Commissioners, and Recognized by Area Agency on Aging Directors for service on the AAA Regional Council. Served three years on the Board of Directors of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Ohio, served two years as Vice President of the Clergy Partners and was Chorus Director at SHSC for 15 years.
Charlotte is survived by a son, James D. "Jim" (Sue) Johnson of Reynoldsburg; daughters, Carol J. (Jim) Dawley of Carbon Hill and Lois E. (Michael) Best of Jackson; grandchildren, Michael (Courtney) Dawley, Andrew Dawley, Matthew (Sarah) Dawley, Ericka (Danny) Amabile, Melissa (David) Book and Jennifer (Brianna Weaver) Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Francis) Mellott of Shadyside and Elizabeth (Robert) Stillion of Florida; a special family member, Robert Potes of Madrid, Spain; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Luella Budd and Mariam Leading.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Hocking County. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte Anne Johnson may be made to the Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 S. Spring St., Logan, OH 43138; or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; or Chauncey Christian Church, Hocking Valley Parish, P.O. Box 245, Chauncey, OH 45719.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 31, 2019