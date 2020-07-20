1/
Charlotte M. McDonald
MURRAY CITY - Charlotte M. McDonald, 74, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away July 15, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center - FairHope Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio.
Charlotte was born May 14, 1946 in Jobs, Ohio to William McDonald and Hazel. She loved to go fishing and being with her beloved family.
Surviving are her children, Ruth (Rick) Walton of New Lexington, and Daniel (Arren) McDonald of Murray City; 11 grandchildren, Jimmy Foley, Crystal Foley (Andrew), Robby Seeber (Brittany), Martina Seeber, Charlie Seeber, Nick North, Brittany Walton, Seth Walton, Andrew McDonald, Alex McDonald, and Christopher "Critter" McDonald; four great-grandchildren, Eli Walton, Nathan Seeber, Gabrielle Miller, and Adalie Conway; brother, Timothy McDonald of Murray City; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ida Keeton and Yvonne Keeton; daughter, Lisa Seeber; brother, Ross McDonald; and nephews, Miky and Rob Keeton Sr..
There will be a private memorial for the immediate family on a future date. Arrangements were held by the Brown Funeral Home of Murray City, Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
