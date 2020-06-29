Cherry Sue Turner
1941 - 2020
ALBANY - Cherry Sue Turner, 78, of Albany, passed away at her residence Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born in Athens on July 29, 1941, the daughter of the late Oval and Zadie Carwile Woods. Cherry retired from Elder-Beerman, and formerly was owned and operated Formula Three Weight Loss Center. She was a member of the Albany VFW Auxilary, and Albany Amvets where she was State President 1998-99. She also loved to sing, dance, paint and attend church.
She is survived by children, Kathy Johnson (Jeff) Hunter of Athens, Debbie Johnson (Joe) Elliott of Millfield, Dave Johnson of Albany, John "Drew" (James Kendal) Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, and Jon (Rene) Turner of Newport, North Carolina; grandchildren Angie (Doug) Miller, Karly (Andrew) Wooten, Louis (Kate) Elliott, Amanda (Brandon) Cox, Sarah Turner; Kalab (Kailyn) Barnhart, Kain Barrhart, Lyric Gambill, DeLainey and Dalis Clonch, Milo and Maddox Miller, Mia and Eli Elliott, Hannah and Caroline Cox; and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean (Eph) Cochran, and the father of her children, Gary Johnson.
Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger
Hayes officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be
Tuesday, June 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services. As recommended by the CDC, social distancing will be observed.
You may sign her register book at wwwlbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
