CHAUNCEY - Cherrysh K. Willison, 26, of Chauncey, died Saturday evening, April 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Born Jan. 15, 1993 in Columbus, she was the daughter of April D. Way of Chauncey and Matthew Willison of Millfield.

She attended Athens High School and was a lifelong Chauncey resident.

Cherrysh is survived by her mother, April D. Way, and fiancÃ©, Tim Thompson; her father, Matthew Willison of Athens; her step-father, Mike Heightland; a half sister, Haylee Willison; a half brother, Matthew Willison; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Lenora Way; maternal aunts and uncles, Fawn (Karel) Dvorak, Perry (Pam) Way, Chris Way, Rick Way and Dana Way; paternal grandmother, Sheryl (Moon) McCune; step-mother, Brenda Willison; paternal uncles, Art Willison and David Willison.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary