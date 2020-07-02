To all the family, John and I are shocked to hear that Cheryl passed away. We both loved her dearly and had so much fun every time we stayed at her home in Nelsonville. Good times and lots of laughs. Im smiling thinking about her. Loved going to the Paul Bunyon festival with her. She was a hoot and a good person. May she Rest In Peace. We know she is in heaven. John loves telling stories about all the great times with Cheryl and family. Just a note John is Ill and we wont be able to make it to services. God Bless you all. We will be there in thought. Im guessing she is having a ball with her sisters that proceeded her. Love to all.

John & Kathy Kinsey