STOCKPORT - Cheryl N. Carsey-Conner, 73, of Stockport, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Lloyd Edward and Helen Marie Kinsey Dunnington. Cheryl was married for 12 years to David R. Conner, who survives.
She retired from Hocking Technical College and was a member of Cornerstone South Church in McConnelsville. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her beloved dog, Piper, and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Sherry Babb of McConnelsville and Shelly (Rusty) Butler of Philo and Shane (Crystal) Conner of McConnelsville; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Darryl (Dorothy) Dunnington of Nelsonville and Don Dunnington of Ohio; two nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Carsey and three sisters, Jo, Debbie and Carol Ann.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Cheryl N. Carsey-Conner to Cornerstone South Church, 460 S. 6th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43878.
