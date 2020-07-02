1/
Cheryl Carsey-Conner
1947 - 2020
STOCKPORT - Cheryl N. Carsey-Conner, 73, of Stockport, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Lloyd Edward and Helen Marie Kinsey Dunnington. Cheryl was married for 12 years to David R. Conner, who survives.
She retired from Hocking Technical College and was a member of Cornerstone South Church in McConnelsville. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her beloved dog, Piper, and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Sherry Babb of McConnelsville and Shelly (Rusty) Butler of Philo and Shane (Crystal) Conner of McConnelsville; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Darryl (Dorothy) Dunnington of Nelsonville and Don Dunnington of Ohio; two nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Carsey and three sisters, Jo, Debbie and Carol Ann.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Cheryl N. Carsey-Conner to Cornerstone South Church, 460 S. 6th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43878.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

13 entries
July 2, 2020
Cheryl was a great co-worker at Hocking College. I always remember her smile and hilarious tidbits she shared.
Cindy Baden Tippett
Coworker
July 1, 2020
Darryl & Don I was married to your cousin John Kinsey for 20yrs. Sending my condolences to you for the loss of Cheryl. What a fun lady she was. I have fond memories of visiting all of you. Your mother was such a pleasure right up there with your sister. So sorry for your loss. Melinda Baker
Melinda Baker
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
David I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet Cheryl. I know what you must be going through right now but know our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God be with you an comfort you!
Pearl Kearns
Friend
July 1, 2020
To all the family, John and I are shocked to hear that Cheryl passed away. We both loved her dearly and had so much fun every time we stayed at her home in Nelsonville. Good times and lots of laughs. Im smiling thinking about her. Loved going to the Paul Bunyon festival with her. She was a hoot and a good person. May she Rest In Peace. We know she is in heaven. John loves telling stories about all the great times with Cheryl and family. Just a note John is Ill and we wont be able to make it to services. God Bless you all. We will be there in thought. Im guessing she is having a ball with her sisters that proceeded her. Love to all.
John & Kathy Kinsey
July 1, 2020
Dear Don and Darryl, so very sorry for your loss of your sister. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Cheryls family and friends.
Cathy and Dan Druzbacky
Friend
July 1, 2020
Love to all the family. I have always loved Cheryl; she always treated me like family. I will miss her.
NANCY JO MONKS
Family
July 1, 2020
Dear sweet Carol I will miss you. Just sorry I was not aware of your illness. We always had such good times while working at Shafers and you always had me laughing. May you rest in peace and know that although the many years past.. .. "I never
forgot you."
Nancy Bumgardner
Friend
July 1, 2020
Don, Sending prayers to you and your family. I was so sorry to hear about your sister. Thinking of you and sending you my love and thoughts.
Susan Wend
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Cheryl. Love and prayers sent to David and the rest of the family.
Walt Crihfield
Friend
July 1, 2020
I love you aunt cheryl. I will miss you. I know god needed another angel.
Edward Dunnington
Family
July 1, 2020
Aunt Cheryl, You will be missed, You have always been good to me and had a great since of humor you are with our Lord now and with our family who were called to the lord before us. God bless you we will meet you in heaven when our Lord calls us.
Michael Dunnington
Family
June 30, 2020
To Cheryl's family,
I was a student at HTC and later a colleague of Cheryl's at HTC. The one thing I always enjoyed about her, was her big smile and sense of humor. She always made those around her feel better. She will be missed by many. God bless you in this time of loss. Grace and peace to you all.
- Crystal Howard
Crystal Howard
Friend
June 30, 2020
Jason Zumbro
Grandchild
