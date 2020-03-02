|
ALBANY - Chris F. Burton, 58, of Albany, died early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Born March 22, 1961 in Nelsonville, he was the son of Joyce I Smith Meeks of Guysville and the late Donald D Burton and Robert Meeks.
He was a graduate of Alexander High School, Tri County Vocational School and was a former employee of Warehouse Tire with almost 30 years of service. He was a hard worker, loving husband, son, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Sickels Burton; two daughters, Kristen (Reid Sudderth) Burton of Denver, CO, Cortney (James Adelsberger) Burton of Athens; several grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie (Melissa) Burton, Bobby (Sara Smith) Meeks; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2020