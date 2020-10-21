1/1
Christian Dicken
POMEROY - Christian Owen Dicken (Chris) passed away at his home Oct. 20, 2020.
Chris was a 1975 graduate of Warren High School. He worked at The Ames Plant for a while then went on to the Electrical Trade School. Chris retired after 28 years of service from the Electrical Union 972 in Marietta.
Chris was the son of the late Howard Willis and Betty Lou Dicken. Chris was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Howard (Lee) Dicken and Freddie Bobo; son-in-law, Michael Fronko III and daughter-in-law, Brittany Slagel Dicken.
Chris is survived by his wife, Judy of 45 years; his two sons, Chris Jr. (Jennifer) of Ashley, OH, Chad of Pomeroy, OH; daughter, Shanna Fronko of Little Hocking, OH; six grandchildren, Angelica, Kenneth, Audrey Ann, Chloe, Ava and baby Owen; sister, Cherley (Del) Grogg of FL; two brothers, Bill (Nancy) Bobo of Coolville, OH and John Bobo of Hockingport, OH; sister-in-law, Bertha (Jim) Stone of Coolville, OH; two brothers-in-law, Clay (Cindy) Dunfee of Stewart, OH and Ralph (Dianna) Dunfee of FL and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Chris wished to be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
