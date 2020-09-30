1/1
Christina Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHADE - Christina Hope Hart, 45, of Shade, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born Jan. 21, 1975, in Marietta, the daughter of Judith Hodge. She was a mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Hart; sons, Austin Tyler Hart, Ethan Thomas Hart, Stephan Thomas Hart, and Christian Alexander Mugrage; brothers, Timothy Newbrough and Jonathon Hodge; and sister Savannah Newlon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kermit Ray Newbrough.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear face covering and observe social distancing during services. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved