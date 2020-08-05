1/
Christine Ackison
CORNING - Christine D. Ackison, 57, of Corning passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Born April 14, 1963 in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Marjorie R. Schoonover Burch. 
She is survived by a son, Travis (Theresa McKinney) Cinquepalmi; two brothers, Raymond (Tawni) Burch and Don (Melissa) Burch; and nieces and nephews, Brad Burch, Marjorie Bailey, Jaylynn Bailey, and Adam Burch.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mike Cinquepalmi; her second husband, Hobie Ackison; a companion, Roger Alfman; and two brothers, William and Richard Burch. 
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Teddy Martin officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
