Christine Walter
1948 - 2020
ATHENS - The world dimmed this week. Christine C. Walter, 72, died on Nov. 22, 2020 in her home in Athens. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, the adopted daughter of Barbara McFadden and Richard Baker, both of whom are now deceased. She is survived by her husband, Bob; three stepsons, Bruce, Robert, and Kevin. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
While born in Cincinnati, she spent her early childhood in Miami, FL, and returned to Madeira, OH for her high school. She attended University of Cincinnati, but graduated from Ohio University with a degree in health education. She was a childhood athlete, excelling in track, became an active walker and outdoor enthusiast as an adult. Her passion was animals, any and all, with a strong connection to cats. She had an exceptional environmental sense, and promoted all things natural. She greatly enjoyed travel and over the course of her life visited many countries of Europe, but especially Africa and Kenya in particular.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may send condolences or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Smucker
