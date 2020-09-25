Christopher Thompson

TRIMBLE - Christopher Lee Thompson, 29 of Trimble died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, as a result of an accident at home. Born March 21, 1991 in Athens, he is the son of Mark Edwin Thompson and the late Helen Baxter Thompson.
Chris was a hard worker, a true "Jack of All Trades". He worked as a tree trimmer, construction worker, and auto mechanic. He was always helping his neighbors and friends do whatever needed to be done. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, camping and being with his family.
Chris is survived by his father, Mark E. Thompson of Athens; his fiancÃ©, Alicia McDonald; a daughter, Chrisalynn Thompson; two sons, Markus and Hoyt Thompson; four stepchildren, Douglas, Dalton and Dominic Hale and Wyatt Brunton; two step-sisters, Amanda Snyder of The Plains and Kim (Matt) King of Pomeroy; three brothers, Mark E. (Tracey) Thompson of Stottsville, Michael Thompson of Oberlin, KS, and Richard Thompson of Paris Island, SC; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Baxter Thompson; a daughter, Brooklyn Thompson and an infant child. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
