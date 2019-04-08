Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster
30 Main Street
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-2811
For more information about
Cinda Umbarger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cinda Umbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cinda Umbarger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cinda Umbarger Obituary
ATHENS - Cinda Lou Wilson Vaido Umbarger, 76, of Athens, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens. Born Oct. 7, 1942, in Nelsonville, she was daughter of the late Arthur Wilson and Dora Slater Wilson Waldeck.
Cinda is survived by her son, William "Bill" Umbarger of Athens; daughters, Debra (David) Mayles of Glouster and Deena (Andrew Bycofski) Webster of Glouster; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur "Tug" Wilson; sister, Lila Bell Campbell; and great-grandson, Bradley Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, with Pastor Rodger Powell officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster
Download Now