ATHENS - Cinda Lou Wilson Vaido Umbarger, 76, of Athens, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens. Born Oct. 7, 1942, in Nelsonville, she was daughter of the late Arthur Wilson and Dora Slater Wilson Waldeck.
Cinda is survived by her son, William "Bill" Umbarger of Athens; daughters, Debra (David) Mayles of Glouster and Deena (Andrew Bycofski) Webster of Glouster; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur "Tug" Wilson; sister, Lila Bell Campbell; and great-grandson, Bradley Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, with Pastor Rodger Powell officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 9, 2019