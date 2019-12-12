|
|
NELSONVILLE - Cindy Martin Wilson, of Perrysburg, from Nelsonville, passed away from brain cancer on Dec. 10, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 18, 1963, and was the daughter of the late James Martin of Nelsonville.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Wilson of Perrysburg, mother, Lucille Martin, brother, Mike Martin, and sister-in-law Ibby, all from Nelsonville; daughter, Heather McGrath, son-in-law Pete Thompson, and Nicole Coasin, all of Nelsonville; as well as Kinnis Antiaeg (Austin) of Perrysburg; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 15, 2019