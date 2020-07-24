ATHENS - Conrad "CJ" Josten, 92, of Athens passed away Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born in Athens, Ohio, June 2, 1928, a direct descendent Of Maggie Shay Josten, of a pioneer family of Athens County.
C.J. had a full, and extraordinary lifetime, often holding several jobs or positions at the same time.
He was the son of the late Martin P. Josten and Isabelle Mary Frazier Josten, who he cared for until her death.
He is survived by a son, Richard (Judy) Josten; a daughter, Heather Josten (Gilbert) Figueroa; two grandsons, Daniel and Jonathan Figueroa; and three sisters, Geraldine, Martina, and Patricia.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret, Mary C. and Theresa.
C.J. graduated from Athens High School, worked his way to graduate from Ohio University in 1950, BFA Photo chemistry in Feb. 1951, Business in 1955, was a graduate special, student Instructor at O.U. in Press Photography, Fencing Instructor (sports), Lab Instructor Qualitative Analysis (chemistry) and Lab Assistant for WOUI radio, and had a brown belt in Judo. He also was a graduate of CIAE Electronics Columbus. He received courses at Tri-County Technical College, Hocking College, University of Louisville, and O.S.U.
He had Ohio Teaching Certificates and taught basic electronics, residential wiring, and photography. He also taught labs at the former Tri-County Technical School, and Tri-County JVS Adult Education, and was on the General Advisory Committee for both schools. He took great pride in his students that "went on" in their own businesses or kept good employment thereafter. C.J. was employed since the 4th grade at the Athens Bowling Alley and eight years for Straw Electric Service. He was a freelance photographer, a restaurant owner, manager of Icon Photocopies (Court St., doing university transcripts) and Logan's Bookstores photocopies. He was assistant life guard at Crystal Pool for two years, owned DJ's Radio/TV Repair, and worked other rental and construction jobs. He was a member of St. Paul's and St. Johns Catholic Churches.
C.J served as Deputy Treasurer of Athens County, then moved on to become Athens County Veterans Officer for 26 years, retiring in Jan. 1988 with 30 years of city and county service.
He was a Korean War Veteran and had training time in WWII. He served several times during the Vietnam era, was on duty during the Berlin Airlift, and Cuban Crisis. A Retired Army Captain, with "hip pocket orders" in the grade of Major, he served with the Navy and Air Force Reserve units at O.U. and did Active Duty with both of these branches at Philadelphia, Great Lakes, Colorado Springs Academy, and Miami Beach. He was Commanding Officer of Co. C, 983rd Eng. Bn. at Ft. Knox and Athens Reserve pay Unit for a year and half. He had 43 years "on call" time with the military. He was charter member Of OU Pershing Rifles and Scabbard and Blade Honorary.
C.J. did a lot of work for and donated to veterans' organizations of the County over many years. He was a Life Member of Albany VFW, Past Commander Athens VFW, Amvets Life member, Past Commander and Life member Athens American Legion 21 (he had served at District and State level in various positions in these organizations and received National Awards). He was District DAV service officer, and often did area "Congressional inquiries". He filed many Black Lung and Disability Social Security cases, before Athens County had an office, for these at his own expense. He took "death bed" affidavits, was State Appointed Administrator for Vietnam Bonus, and was a Court House Notary for 26 years to the present. He worked closely with Children's Services and served as Legal Guardian for Chief Attys Office of the Veterans Administration, through the Probate Court for veterans and dependents. The Ohio House of Representatives made record of him as "Outstanding Ohio Citizen' upon his Retirement as did the Athens County Veterans Organizations with numerous awards.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Athens, where C.J. served as an "altar server" until age 20. Father Mark Moore will be Celebrant. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by Albany VFW and Athens American Legion Post Honor Guards. In lieu Of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Fund, c/o Christ the King University Parish, 75 Stewart St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.