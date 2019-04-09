ATHENS - Claire M. Ball Jr., known to all as Buzz, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus. He was 77.

Born Oct. 4, 1941, in Athens, Buzz was a son of the late Claire and Glenna Yates Ball. He and his brothers grew up on a 300-acre farm, where he did everything, including milking cows, raising hogs, sheep, goats and chickens, and planting crops.

He attended and graduated from Athens High School, where he excelled in sports and civic activities, serving as captain of the football team, class president and student body president. Buzz then attended Ohio University, where he earned a BBA and MBA, and received a juris doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

His best education, however, came from working as a bar boy, janitor and waiter at the Sportsman Restaurant in Athens. There, he learned a lot from his mentor - the late Ray Handley - about people and business.

Buzz began his career as a congressional aide to Ohio Congressman Clarence Miller. While living in Washington, D.C., he developed his lifelong love of politics. He was elected Athens County prosecuting attorney in 1969, then went on to serve five terms as a state representative serving Athens, Jackson, Hocking, Vinton and Washington Counties. While in office, he secured much-needed highway funding and sponsored legislation creating municipal courts in Hocking and Jackson Counties. He also helped secure a special subsidy for the Osteopathic College at Ohio University.

Following his time as a state representative, he served as chairman of the Workers Compensation Regional Board of Review by Gov. James A. Rhodes.

Buzz practiced law for 52 years. He represented clients in 49 Ohio counties and eight states. He was licensed to practice law in Ohio, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Military Appeals.

He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity at Ohio University, and was very active in the chapter for many years. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Athens and, at one time, was a member of the Rotary and Kiwanis, and served on the boards of the American Red Cross and the .

Besides his parents, Buzz was preceded in death by both set of grandparents; his older brother, Ben; and Rhonda's parents, Robert Wilson and Audrey Wilson Henry; as well as his beloved cat, Chewy.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Wilson Ball. He felt marrying her was his greatest accomplishment. Their 22 years together were the happiest of his life.

He also is survived by his four children, Tammie (Jim) Goedde of Powell, Bradley of Delaware, Ryan (Sarah) of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Shannon (Mike) Feiszli of Bay Village; and 14 grandchildren, Paige, Hunter,and Jake Goedde of Powell, Lily, Jade and Blaine Ball of Delaware, Alex and Ivy Ball of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Celia, Andrew, Abigail, Connor, Audrey and Ava Feiszli of Bay Village. Also surviving are brothers, Tom (JoAnn) Ball of Athens and Larry (Sharon) Ball of Albany; sister-in-law, Sally Ball of Albany; brother-in-law, Pete (Pam) Wilson of Jackson; sister-in-law, Bobbi (Lew) Lindner of Upper Arlington; and sister-in-law, Sharon Miller of Marietta. Buzz also is survived by his best friend and beloved "fur son," Swisher Milhouse Ball, and his kitties, Frankie and Johnnie Ball.

On his behalf of Buzz, the Ball family extends a special thanks to Diane (DJ) Jayjohn, Buzz's assistant and "Daytime Wife" of 24 years. She was his most dependable helper and kept his complicated office running like a well-oiled machine. And to Joe Nemec, his associate who worked so long and hard to keep the practice going during Buzz's absence.

Calling hours will be 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 2 S. College St., Athens. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Albany.

A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday, April 28, in Powell. More information will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Buzz's memory to the Precision Cancer Medicine Fund, 315680, The James Cancer Hospital, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43218.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary