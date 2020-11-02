LOGAN - Clarence O. (Pete) Hartley, 83, of Logan passed peacefully to the Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2020 in his home. Pete was born on Dec. 18, 1937 in Nelsonville to Clarence (Dude) and Anna (Bunthoff) Hartley. He was married for 60 years to Janice (Lindsey) Hartley who survives.
He proudly raised three children, Robert (Trina) Hartley, James (Patricia) Hartley and Gwen (Wesley) Harmon. In addition, he doted over seven grandchildren, Bradley, Jillian, Heather, Desirae, Tome, Jesse and Kylen; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Kole, Darrin, Isla, Oakleigh and Ezra.
Pete was a 1955 graduate of Nelsonville High School and was formerly employed at Hocking Metropolitan Housing, and Carborundum Grinding Wheel and was the owner of Hartley Plumbing which served the residents of Logan for 18 years.
He was member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Nelsonville Elks #5043, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2168; previously, Board of Hocking Valley Industries, and Board of Appeals for City of Logan.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Stump and MaryAnn Rittgers; brother, John Hartley; sisters-in-law, Vera Lindsey, Catherine Shannon, Esther Durst; and brother-in-law, Leroy Lindsey.
He is survived additionally by sister, Jane (Mike) Shea; brother, Gary Cagg; sister-in-law, Sue Hartley; brother-in-law, Robert Rittgers; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend and #1 sidekick Murl Davis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Klingler and Sue Woods for their attentive care in his final days, and to Kristy Vargo for providing companionship, support and assistance in his final months. It is greatly appreciated.
Heinlein Brown will hold visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Elks Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley Rd, Logan on Thursday at 1 p.m. with procession and final viewing starting at the funeral home at noon.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to:Artista Rock School , 150 N. Market St, Logan OH 43138.Give a child the gift of music and performing arts and you give a gift of experience that lasts a lifetime. Artista Rock School is an outlet for creative exploration in music and performance for local youth, ages 8-18. ARS has an established foundation account for non-profit/501(c3) designation/tax deductible contributions. www.facebook.com/Artistarockschool
or St Matthew Lutheran Church, Logan, orAny pet rescue/shelter organization of choice