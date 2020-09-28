TRIMBLE - Clarys Deem, 86, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, while under the care of OhioHealth Hospice.

Clarys was born at her home in Trimble on Oct. 24, 1933. She is the daughter of the late William W. "Boone" and Fredia Leona (Jones) Lantz. She retired after 19 years with Elder Beerman Department Store where she worked as the Jewelry Department Manager. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center playing Bingo and painting ceramics.

Clarys is survived by her four children, Leona (John Bates) Lovejoy of Dresden, Thomas Eddy (Peggy) Deem of Copperas Cove, Texas, Mary (Craig) Bidwell of Marysville and Dave (Robin) Deem of Newark; her grandchildren, Christa Lovejoy, Robert Cloutier, Clarissa Cloutier, Jennifer Deem, Scotty (Jamie Suttles) Hamilton, Mikaela Hamilton, Dayvid "DJ" (Allanis Absten) Deem and a self-proclaimed grandson, Jake Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Mercadies, Dystonie, Justyn, Makai, Jaxon, Abby and Bentley; and her sisters, Judith Hall and Lois Jean (Terry) Dugan.

In addition to her parents, Clarys is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Deem who passed away in 1998; and her daughter-in-law, Heather Deem; and her brother-in-law, Kenny Hall.

Visitations will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at ` p.m. on Thursday. Rev. Nick Woodall will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 all visitors are requested to wear a mask at the funeral home for all services.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store