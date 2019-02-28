CHAUNCEY - Clayton Tyler Keen, 38, of Chauncey, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at his home. Born July 2, 1980 in Kettering, he is the son of Leon and Patricia Delany Keen.

He was a graduate of Springboro High School and Wright State University with a degree in rehabilitation service. He was employed at Enterprise Car Rental Agency in Athens. He was a member of the OHSAA where he refereed football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Nelsonville Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed travel and reading.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Sarah Luthy Keen; his daughter, Hadassah Keen; his parents, Leon & Patricia Keen; two sisters, Rebekah (Patrick) Reed of Columbus and Stacie (Aaron) Damron of Kettering.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at noon at the Nelsonville Church of the Nazarene, 15275 St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH with Pastor Garret Russell officiating. Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery, Springboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Attn: Development Department, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.