ALBANY - Clifford Leo "Caleb" Tyler, IV, 11, of Albany, died along with his father, Clifford Leo "Rocky" Tyler, III, as a result of an accident, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Caleb was born on July 3, 2007 in Chillicothe to Margot Tyler and Rocky. He was a 6th grader at Alexander Junior High, where he loved math and was in the band. Caleb was an avid baseball player and was a member of the Athens Attack team. He has also played hockey, football and basketball. He attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church, loved God, his family, and attending the youth group.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister, Callie, 8; his grandparents, Penny Tyler, Mark and Linda Downey, and Amy and Mike Mustard. He will be missed by his aunts and uncles: Sara Tyler, Jane and Mark Nizza, Melissa and Doug Knippen, and Nicole and Mark Downey, Jr., and by countless cousins.

A combined memorial service for Caleb and his dad Rocky will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, with Rev David Holdren officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the Caleb Memorial Fund: checks payable to Margot Tyler, 1854 Baker Road, Albany, OH 45710.

You may sign the online guestbook or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 2, 2019