|
|
GLOUSTER - Cliffton Edward Rutter, 80, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away March 20, 2019, in Millersberg, Ohio. Cliffton was born July 6, 1938, in Glouster, Ohio, to Cliffton Rutter and Rosie Brooks.
Surviving are his sons, Edward Rutter and Michael Rutter; three grandchildren; and a sister, Leona Springer.
Cliffton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Rutter; daughter, Ruth Ann Malcomb; sisters, Wanda McKee, Betty Yocum and Cheryl Rhodes; and brother, Bill Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Murang officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Corning, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019