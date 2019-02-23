ATHENS - Connie L. Zoulek Bahn, 70, of Athens, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Born Feb. 19, 1949 in Traverse City, Michigan, she is the daughter of Richard L. and Pauline E. Buchan Zoulek of Athens.

She was a graduate of Alamogordo (New Mexico) High School and Franklin University. She retired after several years of service from the Columbus office of Columbia Gas. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and attended Catholic Ladies of Columbia 165. She was a 20 year resident of the Athens Area and enjoyed art, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Besides her parents, Connie is survived by five sisters, Karen (Bill) Grownewold of Tijeras, New Mexico, Rita (Michael) Lewin of Prescott Isle, Maine and Athens, Carla (Carl) Rosler of Athens, Pamela Zoulek of Marietta and Renee(Rick) Fuller of Naples, Florida; three brothers, Dennis (Vickie) Zoulek of Marango, Mark (Debby) Zoulek and Brian (Sandra) Zoulek of Athens; 14 nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and her two companion dogs, Pete and Dee.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Allen Bahn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, College Street, Athens, with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Catholic Ladies of Columbia will hold services Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Athens Chapter 165, c/o St. Paul's Catholic Church, 38 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary