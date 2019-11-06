Home

Connie L. White Obituary
ATHENS - Connie L. White, 69, of Athens, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 15, 1950 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Mildred Irene Kidder Elswick and Leon Frank White.
Connie is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Wiggins; two grandchildren, Kacee Wiggins and Bryce Bess; a great-grandson, Talon Bess; and two great-uncles, Victor Chevalier and Bill Chevalier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon White, and a sister, Sandra Cowdery.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 7, 2019
