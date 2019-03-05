NELSONVILLE - Curtis M. Johnson, 78, of Nelsonville, passed away March 4, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Curtis was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Athens County to Joseph D. and Stella Johnson. He was an oil well driller; member of the United Pentecostal Church; was a Ward Township Trustee; and was a wood worker.

Surviving are his wife Mary Ann Johnson of Carbon Hill; daughter Delta Johnson of Columbus; sons, Greg Johnson of Carbon Hill and Curt (Carol) Johnson of Columbus; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Seth Curtis Johnson, Andrew, David, and Christin Clements; and niece Karen Murphy.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joann M. Spencer and Nancy Murphy; brother Darrell Johnson; his beloved Dachshunds, Willie and Wally.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Lew Dunnells officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.

Calling hours will be observed from 4-7p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 6, 2019